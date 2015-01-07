* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct after three-day drop
* Sainsbury leads bounce in retailers after strong
performance
* Euro zone inflation data eyed for cues on ECB stimulus
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 7 European shares halted a three-day
slide early on Wednesday, helped by a rise in retailers after a
strong showing by British supermarket Sainsbury's and
estimate beating German sales data.
Shares in Sainsbury's rose 4.2 percent to the top of the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the group
reported a better than expected performance in the Christmas
quarter. Peer Tesco, due to report on Thursday, was up
2.3 percent.
Further supporting sentiment on European retailers, German
retail sales rose one percent in November, beating expectations
for a flat reading, data from Germany's Federal Statistics
office showed on Wednesday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was up 0.3
percent at 1,327.08 points at 0823 GMT, after shedding 3.3
percent in the previous three sessions as the upcoming Greek
elections unnerved investors and a slide in oil prices hit
energy shares.
"The corporate news out there may help the market and the
retailers, obviously, but there's enough negative news out there
and I haven't seen anything that warrants a strong market," Mike
Reuter, a trader at Tradition, said.
All eyes were on euro zone inflation data for December due
at 1000 GMT, expected to show the first annual fall in consumer
prices since 2009.
This was seen piling pressure on the European Central Bank
to launch all-out quantitative easing at its next policy meeting
on Jan 22.
"If you have a really negative number the market will take
it positively because of QE," Tradition's Reuter said.
