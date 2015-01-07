* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct after eurozone consumer prices
fall
* Expected ECB action positive for equities -HSBC strategist
* Air France shares slip after militant attack in Paris
* Greek shares fall as bond yields rise above 10 percent
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 7 European shares rose on Wednesday,
halting a three-day slide, after a report showed consumer prices
fell more than expected, increasing the chances the European
Central Bank would begin a long-awaited bond-buying scheme.
Euro zone consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in December
compared with the same month last year, a first estimate by the
European statistic office showed. Prices last fell in October
2009.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index
closed up 0.5 percent, paring its gains towards the end of the
trading day.
"We don't think investors should fight the ECB," said Robert
Parkes, a strategist at HSBC. "We think they will deliver
quantitative easing (bond-buying) in the first quarter, and that
will offer support to European stocks."
Markets were mostly unaffected by the deadliest militant
attack on French soil in decades. Masked gunmen stormed the
Paris offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and
killed at least 12 people.
But Franco-Dutch airline Air France KLM shares
fell 3 percent, underperforming rivals and the broader travel
and leisure index. Traders and analysts cited the attack
and heightened security in France.
Shares of French building and concessions group Vinci
rose 3.7 percent after the French newspaper Les Echos
said talks between the French government and motorway operators
over toll roads were making progress and a deal could be reached
by Jan. 15.
Airbus rose 2.6 percent. A person familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday the company beat U.S. rival
Boeing in aircraft orders in 2014, maintaining a lead in
new business despite lagging in deliveries.
The Athens ATG index lagged behind, falling 1.5
percent. Fears over coming elections in Greece pushed benchmark
bond yields above 10 percent.
Shares in UK grocer Sainsbury's reversed early
gains and fell 2.1 percent after the group reported better-than-
expected results in the Christmas quarter. Traders noted the
retailer's caution about prospects for its full financial year.
However, German retail sales rose 1 percent in November,
beating expectations for no change, data from Germany's Federal
Statistics office showed on Wednesday.
Portugal Telecom slumped 19 percent to record lows
on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Portuguese Prosecutor General's
office said it had conducted searches of the company's offices.
