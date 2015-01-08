LONDON Jan 8 European shares rose sharply on
Thursday, tracking gains in the United States and Asia, as
retail stocks rallied and the minutes from the Fed's recent
meeting reassured investors that it was not in a hurry to start
raising rates.
Shares in Britain's biggest grocer Tesco surged 5
percent, the top gainer in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index, after saying it planned to sell assets and cut
hundreds of millions of pounds of costs to fund lower prices in
store.
The market also got support from the Fed minutes. The
central bank pressed ahead with its plans to begin raising
interest rates later this year, but Fed officials said they
could be "patient" in deciding when to begin the process.
The FTSEurofirst 300 share index was up 1.2 percent at
1,344.26 points after at 0815 GMT, helped by a 1.4 percent rise
in the STOXX Europe 600 Retail index.
Standard Chartered also rose 2.1 percent. The bank
is closing the bulk of its global equities business and axing
4,000 retail banking jobs to aggressively cut costs to reverse
its fortunes, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)