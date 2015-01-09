LONDON Jan 9 European shares fell at the open
on Friday, with the financial sector in focus as Spain's Banco
Santander slumped more than 10 percent after announcing
a capital increase and dividend cut to help fund its expansion.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent at 0809 GMT, with national benchmark indexes in
London, Paris and Frankfurt down 0.1 to 0.3 percent.
The investor mood was subdued overall ahead of U.S. non-farm
payrolls data, following strong gains in the previous session
driven by hopes that central banks would stick to their
accommodative post-crisis stance.
"An extremely positive number could cause some ripples
particularly given the timing of a Fed rate hike, as it would
suggest that any slack in the US labour market could disappear
faster than anticipated," said Michael Hewson, CMC Markets
analyst.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Atul Prakash)