By Francesco Canepa and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 12 European equities rebounded on
Monday, led by airlines and auto stocks after positive updates
by Continental and Lufthansa.
German airline Lufthansa rose 2.5 percent in brisk
volume after saying it expects the lower price of oil to cut its
fuel bill for 2015 by 13 percent after the cost of hedging,
setting it on course for a rise in profit this year.
Brent crude dropped below $49 a barrel on Monday,
around its lowest since April 2009, hit by a global supply glut.
Lufthansa assumes a price of $68 for Brent in 2015.
"The tremendous oil price collapse is not adequately
reflected in the airlines' share prices in my view," said Jochen
Rothenbacher, research and sales director at Equinet Bank in
Frankfurt.
"Historically, oil price collapses coincided with a
weakening economy. This time it's different and the market has
to learn that."
German automotive supplier Continental rose 2.3
percent after saying it expects sales growth to quicken to
around 5 percent this year and to maintain a double-digit
operating profit margin as global passenger car production rises
moderately.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1
percent to 1,361.64 points at 1105 GMT, recouping most of its
1.1 percent drop last week.
Investors are on tenterhooks ahead of a European Central
Bank policy meeting and a parliamentary election in Greece next
week.
"Expect volatility to remain for the European stock markets
in the near-term," said Hampstead Capital LLP hedge fund manager
Lex van Dam.
Among other movers, Banco Santander rose 2.3
percent as El Mundo reported funds owned by U.S. financier
George Soros have acquired 500 million euros of Santander after
the bank's share issue last week. Santander's shares had fallen
14 percent on Friday.
Swiss healthcare group Roche rose 2 percent after
it acquired a majority stake in the molecular and genomic
analysis company Foundation Medicine Inc for as much as
$1.18 billion.
Sanofi also climbed 2 percent after the European
Medicines Agency agreed to review an application by Sanofi and
Regeneron for their cholesterol-lowering drug,
alirocumab.
Chemicals shares performed well after U.S. investment bank
Citigroup upgraded several European chemicals companies,
including BASF, up 1.7 percent.
