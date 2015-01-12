* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 as oil stocks plunge
* Lufthansa says profit to rise on lower oil prices
* Continental eyes sales growth pick-up
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 12 European shares gave away early
gains to trade flat late on Monday, led by oil stocks as crude
prices extended their slide to fresh 5-1/2 year lows.
The equity selloff, which started on Wall Street and quickly
spread to Europe, mirrored a new plunge in the price of oil,
with Brent crude setting a new low at $47.61/barrel as
the U.S. trading day got underway.
Traders blamed a report by analysts at bank Goldman Sachs,
who cut their three-month forecasts for Brent to $42 a barrel
from $80.
"Goldman Sachs' report on oil has turned up in the hands of
U.S. traders and here are the results," IG strategist Vincenzo
Longo said.
The STOXX 600 Oil & Gas index was down 1.9 percent
at 1527 GMT.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European
shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,347.66 points, off a daily high
of 1,363.64.
Trading volume spiked during the dip, which saw the index
trading as low as 1,342.96 points before paring losses
"It's already subsiding," the head of a trading desk said.
"Our desk is for "sale" but the buy tickets from last week are
all on pause so far this morning."
The oil slump had its winners, however.
German airline Lufthansa rose 1 percent in brisk
volume after saying it expects the lower price of oil to cut its
fuel bill for 2015 by 13 percent after the cost of hedging,
setting it on course for a rise in profit this year.
"The tremendous oil price collapse is not adequately
reflected in the airlines' share prices in my view," said Jochen
Rothenbacher, research and sales director at Equinet Bank in
Frankfurt.
"Historically, oil price collapses coincided with a
weakening economy. This time it's different and the market has
to learn that."
German automotive supplier Continental rose 1.3
percent after saying it expects sales growth to quicken to
around 5 percent this year as global passenger car production
rises moderately.
Investors are on tenterhooks ahead of next week's European
Central Bank policy meeting, which may bring further stimulus
measures, and a parliamentary election in Greece next week.
"Expect volatility to remain for the European stock markets
in the near-term," said Hampstead Capital LLP hedge fund manager
Lex van Dam.
