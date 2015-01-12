* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 even as oil stocks plunge
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 12 European shares ended higher in
volatile trade on Monday as slumping oil prices lifted shares of
companies that benefit from lower fuel prices, such as airline
Lufthansa, helping to offset a fall in energy
companies' shares.
Energy shares mirrored the fortunes of Brent crude,
which slid to a new low at $47.61/barrel before staging a modest
recovery late in the European day.
Traders blamed a report by analysts at bank Goldman Sachs,
who cut their three-month forecasts for Brent to $42 a barrel
from $80.
"Goldman Sachs' report on oil has turned up in the hands of
U.S. traders and here are the results," IG strategist Vincenzo
Longo said.
The STOXX 600 Oil & Gas index closed 1.3 percent
lower, off its daily trough.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares
ended 0.6 percent higher at 1,357.09 points after trading as
much as 1.1 percent higher in early trade and as low as 0.4
percent down as the U.S trading day got underway.
German airline Lufthansa rose 1.7 percent in brisk volume
after saying it expects the lower price of oil to cut its fuel
bill for 2015 by 13 percent after the cost of hedging, setting
it on course for a rise in profit this year.
"The tremendous oil price collapse is not adequately
reflected in the airlines' share prices in my view," Jochen
Rothenbacher, research and sales director at Equinet Bank in
Frankfurt, said.
"Historically, oil price collapses coincided with a
weakening economy. This time it's different and the market has
to learn that."
German automotive supplier Continental rose 2.8
percent after saying it expects sales growth to quicken to
around 5 percent this year as global passenger car production
rises moderately.
Investors are on tenterhooks ahead of next week's European
Central Bank policy meeting, which may bring further stimulus
measures, and a parliamentary election in Greece next week.
Greek shares rose 3.8 percent after a 6.8 percent
fall last week. Polls over the weekend continued to show the far
left Syriza party is leading by a small margin and would need to
seek alliances to form a government.
"Expect volatility to remain for the European stock markets
in the near-term," said Hampstead Capital LLP hedge fund manager
Lex van Dam.
