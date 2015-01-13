* Metro and Morrison lead rally in retail shares
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.4 pct at 1,375.76 points
* EDF rises on new French nuclear reactor plans
* Greek ATG equity index up 3.3 pct as vote looms
* Italian presidency situation eyed by traders
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 13 Retail shares led European
equities higher on Tuesday, with expectations of new economic
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank also helping to
prop up stock markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 Retail Index rose 2.9 percent,
outperforming a 1.4 percent advance in the broader, pan-European
STOXX 600 index and a similar rise in the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index.
German retailer Metro AG climbed 4.5 percent after
strong Christmas sales.
British supermarket operator Morrison also advanced
4.5 percent as investors welcomed the departure of chief
executive Dalton Philips, who had presided over weak Christmas
trading figures.
State-controlled French electricity and power group EDF
rose 5 percent on French plans for new nuclear
reactors, but the European oil and gas sector
underperformed bigger gains elsewhere as oil prices hovered near
six-year lows.
Traders said the low oil price would help retailers as
theoretically it would give consumers more money to spend.
"The weaker oil price would put more money in consumers'
pockets," said Andrea Williams, European equities fund manager
at Royal London Asset Management.
GREECE AND ITALY EYED
Milan's FTSE MIB equity index rose 2 percent as
Italy's borrowing costs hit new record lows on speculation the
ECB could unveil plans for government bond purchases next week.
But some traders remained cautious about Italy given the
imminent departure of Italian President Giorgio Napolitano.
"Italy is still in a phase of a very fragile economic
recovery and the new president will have to play a key role to
sustain the current coalition," said Carlo Alberto de Casa,
senior analyst at ActivTrades.
Greece's benchmark ATG equity index, which fell
around 30 percent in 2014, rose 3.3 percent as a Jan. 25
election looming.
The leftist Syriza party, which has said it will cancel
austerity imposed under Greece's 240 billion euro ($283.3
billion) bailout and renegotiate some debts, leads in the polls,
but some traders feel Greece will stay in the euro zone.
Rupert Welchman, European equities fund manager at Union
Bancaire Privee, said that while he had reduced his holding of
Greek shares, he did not want to be completely out of the Greek
market in case it rallied after the election.
"During this long-running European crisis, we have been led
to fear extreme outcomes time and again, and then the eventual
outcome has been one of compromise," said Welchman.
($1 = 0.8472 euros)
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Catherine
Evans)