* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.6 pct, mining sector down 5.2 pct
* Grim U.S. retail sales, World Bank outlook hit sentiment
* Trading volumes on FTSE 35 pct above recent average
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 14 European shares sank on Wednesday
in big volumes, knocked down by worries over the pace of global
growth that were fuelled by grim U.S. retail sales data and cuts
to the World Bank's economic forecasts.
Shares in mining giants tumbled along with copper prices,
down 6 percent as investors slashed their exposure to the
industrial metal.
Glencore ended 9.3 percent down after hitting a
record low and Anglo American fell 9 percent. Copper
mining generated nearly two-fifths of Glencore's operating
profit in the first half of 2014 and about a quarter of Anglo's.
Major oil producers also retreated on Wednesday, tracking a
renewed drop in crude prices. Royal Dutch Shell shed
3.3 percent, BP fell 3.6 percent and Eni ended
down 3 percent.
Although lower commodity prices should help support the
economy in the long term and reduce input costs for companies in
many sectors, investors fear the benefits of cheaper oil and
metals will be offset by anaemic growth and potential deflation.
"Inflation has basically disappeared in Europe, this is it.
Prices are down in a lot of countries and salaries are going
nowhere. There's a risk to see the drop in oil pushing the euro
zone into deflation," said Daniel Larrouturou, deputy CEO of
Paris-based Diamant Bleu Gestion.
"But we're not there yet, and a potential round of
quantitative easing by the European Central Bank could help
avoid that."
Shares briefly trimmed losses around midday after an adviser
to Europe's top court said an ECB bond-buying programme was
legal under some conditions, potentially smoothing the way for a
widely anticipated QE package for the euro zone.
But stocks resumed their slide in afternoon trading, with
the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ending 1.6 percent lower at 1,354.39 points. London's FTSE 100
, home to a number of major commodity players, dropped
2.4 percent.
Trading was brisk, with volumes on the FTSE 100 about 35
percent above the benchmark's average daily volumes of the past
90 days.
The World Bank lowered its global growth forecast for both
2015 and 2016 on Tuesday, citing disappointing economic
prospects in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging
economies that would offset the benefit of lower oil prices.
Adding to worries, data showed U.S. retail sales recorded
their largest decline in 11 months in December as demand fell
almost across the board, denting expectations for a sharp
acceleration in consumer spending in the fourth quarter.
"These growth fears are keeping markets busy and it is
linked with the deflation question," said Christian Gattiker,
chief strategist and head of research at Bank Julius Baer.
"We have the stress in financial markets because it's about
the solvency and liquidity of oil producers."
The slump in crude oil prices started in mid-2014 has been
pummelling the bonds of energy companies and sending shockwaves
through the high-yield credit market.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli, Alistair Smout and
Francesco Canepa in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)