LONDON Jan 15 European shares rebounded on
Thursday, boosted by a bounce in mining and oil companies, as
well as by strong results at retailer H&M and Nivea
cream-maker Beiersdorf.
Markets were expected to remain volatile as investors
reassessed global growth prospects amid a slowdown in areas such
as the euro zone and China.
Shares in oil & gas and basic resources
companies led the bounce, rising 2 percent and 1.5 percent
respectively, after Brent crude staged a late recovery
on Wednesday and copper climbed from its lowest level
since January 2009.
Shares in Beiersdorf, up 5 percent, were the top risers in
Europe after it reported a rise in 2014 sales and confirmed its
full-year profit target.
Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion
retailer, gained up 1.3 percent after reporting
bigger-than-expected rise in December sales.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1.3 percent at 1,372.13 points, recouping most of a 1.6
percent drop on the previous day.
"I wouldn't put much trust in the bounce at the moment,"
Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities UK,
said.
"We're seeing very volatile markets and the rally seems to
be struggling. It's just the uncertainty of the oil price and a
stronger dollar isn't helping."
