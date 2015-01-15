* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.2 pct as oil and mining stocks bounce

* Gains seen fragile amid global growth worries

* Beiersdorf, H&M boosted by strong sales reports

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Jan 15 European shares rebounded on Thursday, boosted by a bounce in mining and oil companies, as well as by strong sales at retailer H&M and Nivea cream-maker Beiersdorf.

Markets were expected to remain volatile as investors reassessed global growth and inflation prospects amid a slowdown in areas such as the euro zone and China.

Shares in oil & gas and basic resources companies led the bounce, rising 1.8 percent and 1.2 percent respectively, after Brent crude staged a late recovery on Wednesday, although it dipped again early on Thursday.

Copper climbed after hitting its lowest level since January 2009.

Shares that had been hit hard during the recent oil slump posted the biggest gains on Thursday as traders took profit on some of their bearish bets.

Transocean Ltd, the owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, rose 5.1 percent and Portuguese energy company Galp was up 4.7 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.2 percent at 1,370.27 points at 0828 GMT, recouping most of a 1.6 percent drop on the previous day.

"I wouldn't put much trust in the bounce at the moment," said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities UK.

"We're seeing very volatile markets and the rally seems to be struggling. It's just the uncertainty of the oil price and a stronger dollar isn't helping."

Shares in Beiersdorf, up 4.6 percent, were among top risers in Europe after it reported a rise in 2014 sales and confirmed its full-year profit target.

Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second largest fashion retailer, gained 1.3 percent after reporting a bigger-than-expected rise in December sales.

