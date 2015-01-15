* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.2 pct as oil and mining stocks
bounce
* Gains seen fragile amid global growth worries
* Beiersdorf, H&M boosted by strong sales reports
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 15 European shares rebounded on
Thursday, boosted by a bounce in mining and oil companies, as
well as by strong sales at retailer H&M and Nivea
cream-maker Beiersdorf.
Markets were expected to remain volatile as investors
reassessed global growth and inflation prospects amid a slowdown
in areas such as the euro zone and China.
Shares in oil & gas and basic resources
companies led the bounce, rising 1.8 percent and 1.2 percent
respectively, after Brent crude staged a late recovery
on Wednesday, although it dipped again early on Thursday.
Copper climbed after hitting its lowest level since
January 2009.
Shares that had been hit hard during the recent oil slump
posted the biggest gains on Thursday as traders took profit on
some of their bearish bets.
Transocean Ltd, the owner of the world's largest
offshore drilling fleet, rose 5.1 percent and Portuguese energy
company Galp was up 4.7 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1.2 percent at 1,370.27 points at 0828 GMT, recouping
most of a 1.6 percent drop on the previous day.
"I wouldn't put much trust in the bounce at the moment,"
said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities
UK.
"We're seeing very volatile markets and the rally seems to
be struggling. It's just the uncertainty of the oil price and a
stronger dollar isn't helping."
Shares in Beiersdorf, up 4.6 percent, were among top risers
in Europe after it reported a rise in 2014 sales and confirmed
its full-year profit target.
Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second largest fashion
retailer, gained 1.3 percent after reporting a
bigger-than-expected rise in December sales.
