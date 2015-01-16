UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON Jan 16 European shares fell on Friday, led by a fresh slide in Swiss stocks, as investors digested the impact of a leap in the franc after the shock lifting of a central-bank currency cap on the previous day.
Watch maker Swatch and private bank Julius Baer led a 3.5 percent slide in Zurich's SMI index as analysts and traders warned of a hit to Swiss exporters' and investors' returns after the franc's rally against the euro and the dollar on Thursday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent at 1,389.71 points at 0816 GMT. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease.