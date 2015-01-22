LONDON Jan 22 European shares rose for a six straight day early on Thursday as investors bet on the size and shape of a sovereign bond-buying programme the European Central Bank is expected to unveil later in the day.

Market expectations are sky-high for the ECB to unveil a large-scale programme of quantitative easing (QE). A euro zone source said on Wednesday the Executive Board proposed that the bank should buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds per month from March.

"At the moment we are pretty much flat (on our trading book)," Markus Huber, a senior trader at Peregrine & Black, said.

"QE itself is in the market except its size and how long it will last. Anything less than 500 billion euros (in total) would be definitely a disappointment if it's just a year, that's also already in the market."

Among single stocks, Remy Cointreau rose nearly 2 percent after reported third quarter cognac sales well ahead of forecasts, driven by robust demand for premium qualities in the United States. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)