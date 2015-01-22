European shares stumble as banks, miners, Gemalto fall
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic resources stocks and banks came under pressure.
LONDON Jan 22 European shares rose for a six straight day early on Thursday as investors bet on the size and shape of a sovereign bond-buying programme the European Central Bank is expected to unveil later in the day.
Market expectations are sky-high for the ECB to unveil a large-scale programme of quantitative easing (QE). A euro zone source said on Wednesday the Executive Board proposed that the bank should buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds per month from March.
"At the moment we are pretty much flat (on our trading book)," Markus Huber, a senior trader at Peregrine & Black, said.
"QE itself is in the market except its size and how long it will last. Anything less than 500 billion euros (in total) would be definitely a disappointment if it's just a year, that's also already in the market."
Among single stocks, Remy Cointreau rose nearly 2 percent after reported third quarter cognac sales well ahead of forecasts, driven by robust demand for premium qualities in the United States. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.