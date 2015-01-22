* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, hits 7-year high; DAX hits
record
* ECB to pump 60 bln euros a month, euro currency drops
* Euro zone banks among top gainers
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 22 European stocks hit seven-year
highs on Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled a
bond-buying scheme in a bid to revive the region's economy and
stave off deflation.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank would
embark on a quantitative easing programme which, together with
existing schemes, will pump 60 billion euros a month into the
euro zone economy from this March until September next year.
"The size of the programme comes at the high end of what the
market had been expecting, so it's quite a positive surprise,"
said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, head of global cross-asset research
at Lyxor Asset Management.
"Now, all eyes will be on the euro zone inflation
expectations, that's where we'll see if the programme is a
success or not."
At 1450 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,442.53, a level not seen
since early 2008.
Germany's DAX was up 0.3 percent after hitting a
record high, while Italy's MIB index was up 1.2 percent
and Spain's IBEX was up 1.1 percent.
The news sent the euro currency to an 11-year low
against the dollar, at $1.1455. The recent drop in the euro is
seen as a major positive catalyst for European corporate
earnings this year, particularly for exporters in sectors such
as aerospace.
Euro zone banking stocks featured among the top gainers on
Thursday, with Raiffeisen Bank International rising
4.2 percent, Societe Generale up 2.3 percent and
Commerzbank up 2.4 percent.
The ECB programme aims to buoy the flagging euro zone
economy, where inflation has fallen to minus 0.2 percent, far
below the central bank's target of just under 2 percent.
Despite the market's positive reaction to the ECB plan, some
fund managers and analysts raised doubts about its chance of
success.
"I still believe that this will have little real impact on
the euro zone economy as government bond yields are already at
rock-bottom and investment-grade corporate bond yields in Europe
are on average 1 percent or below," said Edmund Shing, global
equity fund manager at BCS Asset Management.
"Automakers should benefit and certain aerospace companies
like Safran and Zodiac are obvious
beneficiaries too. However, the real question is whether lending
to euro zone small- and medium-sized companies will take off in
the next six months, given that we have QE and given that the
ECB's bank capital adequacy tests are now passed."
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa in
London)