* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.6 pct to seven-year high; DAX at
record
* ECB to pump 60 billion euros a month into economy
* Euro zone banks, carmakers among top gainers
* Sharp drop in euro should help to fuel earnings recovery
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 22 European stocks rallied on
Thursday, with one index closing at a seven-year high, after the
European Central Bank announced it would begin buying government
bonds in a bid to revive the region's economy and stave off
deflation.
Banks and automakers were among the best performers, since
they would benefit from cheap borrowing rates and a weaker euro.
Raiffeisen Bank International rose 6.7 percent and
Credit Agricole 3.4 percent. PSA Peugeot Citroen
gained 4.9 percent and Renault 3.8 percent.
"More favourable sentiment on the euro outlook should
support cyclical sectors such as automobiles and banks," Roland
Kaloyan, the head of European equity strategy at Societe
Generale, wrote in a note. "Banks in particular should benefit
from a rebound in corporate lending."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 1.6 percent higher at 1,453.37 points, its highest close
since early 2008. The benchmark index has surged 6.2 percent so
far this year, outperforming Wall Street, where the S&P 500
is down 0.6 percent in 2015.
Europe's outperformance over the United States is expected
to continue in 2015. European equities are ripe for a catch-up
rally after years of underperformance.
Southern European stocks also featured among the top gainers
on Thursday, with both Italy's MIB index and Portugal's
PSI 20 index rising 2.4 percent. The two indexes are up
7.7 percent and 9.9 percent respectively in 2015.
Germany's DAX rose 1.3 percent on Thursday, after
reaching a record high during the session.
The gains came after ECB President Mario Draghi said the
central bank would embark on quantitative easing -- printing
money to buy government bonds. Together with existing schemes,
the programme will pump 60 billion euros a month into the euro
zone economy from this March until at least September next year.
"The size of the programme comes at the high end of what the
market had been expecting, so it's quite a positive surprise,"
said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, head of global cross-asset research
at Lyxor Asset Management. "Now, all eyes will be on the euro
zone inflation expectations. That's where we'll see if the
programme is a success or not."
The euro fell to an 11-year low against the dollar
following the announcement, reaching $1.1408 after rising to
$1.40 in May. A weak euro should boost European corporate
earnings this year, particularly for exporters. Strategists say
a 10 percent fall by the euro translates into a 6 to 8 percent
rise in earnings for euro zone companies.
But despite the market enthusiasm over the ECB plan, some
fund managers and analysts doubt it will succeed.
"I still believe that this will have little real impact on
the euro zone economy as government bond yields are already at
rock-bottom and investment-grade corporate bond yields in Europe
are on average 1 percent or below," said Edmund Shing, global
equity fund manager at BCS Asset Management.
"Automakers should benefit and certain aerospace companies
like Safran and Zodiac are obvious
beneficiaries, too. However, the real question is whether
lending to euro zone small- and medium-sized companies will take
off in the next six months, given that we have QE and given that
the ECB's bank capital adequacy tests are now passed."
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa in
London; Editing by Larry King)