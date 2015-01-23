* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 1.6 pct, hits 7-year high
* Athens' index rises ahead of vote, led by banks
* European shares enjoy best week since 2011
* Cyclical stocks such as carmakers among top gainers
(Recasts, adds quote, detail)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 23 Greek shares led euro zone stock
markets higher on Friday, boosted before Sunday's pivotal
elections by the European Central Bank's decision to buy
government bonds.
European shares were set for their biggest weekly gain in
over three years, as investors cheered the ECB's quantitative
easing programme to battle deflation.
The bond-buying scheme helped Greece's ATG share index
rise 5.2 percent, with Attica Bank, National
Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank up between
11.6 percent and 8.8 percent.
Traders also saw a greater chance that anti-bailout party
Syriza, currently leading in the polls, would reach a compromise
with Greece's official lenders if they came into power.
Greece will be eligible for the ECB bond-buying programme
but subject to stricter conditions because of its European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout programme.
"We are seeing a relief rally," said Beta Securities trader
Takis Zamanis. "The market reflects it is more likely that a new
Greek government will be formed on Monday."
At 1113 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.6 percent at 1,476.29 points, posting a
new seven-year high. The index is up 4.8 percent this week, set
for its strongest week since December 2011.
Cyclical stocks such as carmakers, seen as the big winners
from the euro's drop after the ECB's announcement, featured
among the biggest gainers, with BMW up 4.2 percent to
hit a record high and PSA Peugeot Citroen up 2.6
percent.
"It will be a major boost to exports and will lift
confidence among company executives. Industrials will be among
the top winners," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst
at IG France.
The prospect of QE has knocked the euro lower in the
past months. It hit a low of $1.218 on Friday, down from $1.40
in May.
A weak euro is seen boosting European corporate earnings
this year. Strategists say a 10 percent fall by the euro
translates into a 6 to 8 percent rise in earnings for the
region's companies.
On the earnings front, Adidas rose 3.8 percent
after reporting better-than-expected sales.
In the STOXX 600, six companies have reported fourth quarter
earnings, with 67 percent exceeding analyst estimates. In a
typical quarter, 48 percent of STOXX 600 companies beat EPS
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris and Angeliki
Koutantou in Athens; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)