LONDON, Jan 26 Greek stocks fell in volatile
trade on Monday after anti-austerity party Syriza swept to
victory in Sunday's election, while other European equities kept
rising on the promise of European Central Bank bond-buying.
Athens's ATG index fell 3.2 percent, led lower by
banks such as Piraeus Bank, down 17.6 percent, and
Alpha Bank, down 11.6 percent, as investors fretted
about a possible stand-off with Greece's EU/IMF lenders.
Greek shares briefly turned positive in volatile trade
before turning lower again, after leftwing leader Alexis Tsipras
struck a deal to form a government with a right-wing party that
also opposes the terms of Greece's 240 million euro bailout.
Syriza has promised an end to years of painful austerity and
said it wants Greece's debts restructured, which could put
Athens on a collision course with euro zone partners and
threaten its continued membership of the single currency.
"There's a lot of uncertainty in the markets at the moment
with regard to Greece. While it has formed a coalition, we don't
really know how effective their agenda of debt renegotiation
will be," Coutts global equity strategist James Butterfill said.
Butterfill said that while the quick formation of a new
government was welcome, there was still uncertainty over
Greece's continued membership of the euro, even though Syriza
has said it intends to work with creditors on a new deal.
"Wealthy individuals may take money out of Greek banks and
move them into other euro zone banks, where they feel protected
against the Greek exit worry," he added.
Across Europe, euro zone shares were supported by the ECB's
new stimulus measures to revive the euro zone's economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1,482.00 points at 1521 GMT, close to seven-year
highs, with German and French benchmarks in positive territory.
Southern European markets recovered from early falls, with
Italy's MIB index, Portugal's PSI 20 and
Spain's IBEX all 0.6 percent to 1.1 percent higher.
Investors said the move by the ECB to buy government bonds
added to the appeal of European equities, with markets much more
insulated from turmoil in Greece than they were in 2012, at the
peak of the sovereign debt crisis.
"The aftermath of the Greek elections is likely to keep
volatility elevated, but in our view the factor which will end
up as the dominant one is the turn in euro zone's activity
momentum," analysts at JP Morgan wrote in a note.
"The turn in euro zone's macro momentum is happening right
at the time when ECB is starting to act more aggressively ... we
would recommend using any dips as opportunities to buy."
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)
rose 4.8 percent after Aer Lingus said it was
considering an improved 1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion)
takeover proposal from the owner of British Airways.
It is the third attempt by IAG to buy its Irish rival, which
traders said makes strategic sense for the airline. Aer Lingus
rose 1.3 percent.
