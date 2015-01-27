* FTSEurofirst 300 slips back after eight-day rise
* Greek stock market underperforms for second day
* Ericsson and Philips fall after weak updates
* Swiss stock market rises on SNB intervention talk
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 27 Renewed concern over Greece and
weak results at companies such as Siemens and Philips
halted a winning run on European stock markets on
Tuesday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen for the last eight sessions, slipped back by 0.3 percent
to 1,484.07 points going into the middle of the trading session.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also declined 0.7 percent, retreating after a similar eight-day
winning streak. Those gains were ignited by the European Central
Bank's plans to buy back government bonds to spur growth in the
struggling euro zone economy.
Greek shares underperformed for the second day in a row. The
benchmark Athens ATG equity index fell 2.6 percent and
Greece's borrowing costs rose.
Investors were worried Greece's new anti-bailout government
would clash with the European Union over the terms of Greek's
bailout. Syriza, the party that won Greece's election on Sunday,
opposes those terms, which were imposed by the ECB, the EU and
the International Monetary Fund.
Greek banks slid to a record low, with National
Bank of Greece slumping over 10 percent. The STOXX
Europe 600 Banking Index fell 1.4 percent.
"I'm staying away from the financials and the banks at the
moment, because they're in the firing line from any fallout from
Greece," said Mirabaud Securities' European equity sales
executive Rupert Baker.
SWISS MARKET OUTPERFORMS
Some weak results from leading companies also weighed on
European equities.
Siemens' shares fell 2.8 percent after the German company
said quarterly profit from its industrial units fell 4 percent.
Dutch healthcare and lighting company Philips slid 5.7
percent after Philips cut its 2016 sales and earnings estimates.
"Today's earnings show that global demand remains the big
issue," said Hampstead Capital LLP hedge fund manager Lex van
Dam. "Companies can take advantage of low rates, they can buy
back stock, but they cannot create demand."
However, the Swiss stock market managed to outperform.
Zurich's SMI equity index rose 0.6 percent after the
Swiss franc sank below levels last seen when authorities removed
a cap on the franc's value against the euro earlier this month.
Traders speculated the Swiss National Bank was intervening on
Tuesday to weaken the currency.
