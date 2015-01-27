* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.8 pct after eight-day rise
* Greek stock market underperforms for second day
* Greek banking index touches record low
* Ericsson and Philips fall after weak updates
* Swiss stock market rises on SNB intervention talk
LONDON, Jan 27 Renewed concern over Greece and
weak results at companies such as Siemens and Philips
put an end to a winning run for European stock markets
on Tuesday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen for the past eight sessions, closed down by 0.8 percent at
1,475.84 points.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also declined 1.2 percent after a similar eight-day winning
streak. Those gains were ignited by the European Central Bank's
plans to buy government bonds to spur growth in the struggling
euro zone economy.
Greek shares underperformed for the second day in a row. The
benchmark Athens ATG equity index closed down 3.7 percent
and Greece's borrowing costs rose.
Investors were worried Greece's new anti-bailout government
would clash with the European Union over the terms of Greek's
bailout. Syriza, the party that won Greece's election on Sunday,
opposes those terms.
Fears that investors could move deposits out of Greek banks
hit the sector. National Bank of Greece fell 11.8
percent, while Bank of Piraeus also fell 12 percent.
"I'm staying away from the financials and the banks at the
moment, because they're in the firing line from any fallout from
Greece," said Mirabaud Securities' European equity sales
executive Rupert Baker.
Some weak updates from leading companies also weighed on
European equities.
Siemens fell 3 percent after the German company posted lower
profits at its industrial units, while Dutch healthcare and
lighting company Philips slid 5.9 percent after cutting its 2016
sales and earnings estimates.
However, the Swiss stock market rose 1.3 percent
after the Swiss franc sank below levels last seen when
authorities removed a cap on the franc's value against the euro
earlier this month. Traders speculated the Swiss National Bank
was intervening to weaken the currency.
Gary Paulin, co-founder of equity brokerage Aviate Global,
backing buying European shares, partly due to the support for
the stock market arising from the ECB's government bond-buying.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu was more cautious.
"I am now using rallies to reduce equity exposure," he said.
