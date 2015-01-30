* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 0.1 percent
* DAX up 0.3 percent after retail sales data
* Greek shares recover after sharp falls
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 30 The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index edged higher on Friday and headed for its best
monthly performance in three years, with positive German retail
sales data improving sentiment and helping the benchmark DAX
index.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,473.99 points
by 0850 GMT. The index has gained 7.7 percent in January, its
best month in percentage terms since late 2011, on expectations
of a bond-buying programme by the European Central Bank, which
was finally announced earlier this month.
Germany's DAX, up 0.3 percent, outperformed the pan-European
index after data showing German retail sales increased for a
fifth consecutive year in 2014, rising by 1.4 percent in real
terms, reflecting the buoyant mood among consumers in Europe's
largest economy.
The figures follow Thursday's data showing Spanish retail
sales leapt 6.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted
basis in December, the biggest increase since 2003.
"Retail sales in Germany and Spain, as well as consumer
spending in France, are above expectations. These are the first
signs for the positive impact from low oil prices and are a good
support for equities," Christian Stocker, equity strategist at
UniCredit in Munich, said.
Data also showed on Friday French consumer spending jumped
1.5 percent in December.
However, investors stayed cautious due to lingering
uncertainty in Greece, analysts said.
European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen urged
Greece's new government to stick to the reforms agreed with
international lenders, but signalled Athens could be offered
more time to reach certain goals.
The left-wing Syriza party won Sunday's election on promises
to end austerity imposed under Greece's 240-billion-euro bailout
deal and restructure the country's huge debts.
Greece's ATG index rose 1.8 percent on Friday after
sharp falls in recent days, with Bank of Piraeus
jumping 12 percent after touching an all-time low earlier this
week and Alpha Bank gaining 8 percent. The ATG index
is still down 11 percent so far this week.
Among individual sharp movers, Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA rose 7.9 percent after posting a
bigger than expected rise in core fourth-quarter profit despite
higher raw material costs and headwinds from a stronger dollar.