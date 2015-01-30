* FTSEurofirst 300 dips, but set for best month since late
2011
* 'Europe on the verge of an upgrade cycle' -Morgan Stanley
* Greek shares recover, ATG index still down 12 pct on week
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 30 European stocks dipped on Friday,
with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena skidding 6.5
percent after sources said a planned capital increase at the
lender might be bigger than expected.
The troubled Italian bank is considering raising the size of
its capital hike to around 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion), one
billion euros more than initially planned, the sources said.
At 1207 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,470.40 points.
However, it was up 7.4 percent since the start of January - on
track to post its best monthly performance in three years and
outpacing Wall Street where the S&P 500 was down 1.8
percent since the start of the year.
"It's a little pause ahead of the weekend, but there's no
real selling pressure and technically, charts show that indexes
are still in a bullish trend," Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni
said.
"People are just cautious, with a couple of potential
negative catalysts like Russia and Greece in mind, so it's
tempting to book profits."
European stocks have recently been lifted by expectations
that a bond-buying programme by the European Central Bank will
help the region's economic recovery, while a weaker euro and
lower oil prices are seen reviving corporate profits.
Morgan Stanley strategists upgraded their forecast for
European earnings for the first time in three years, seeing an
improvement in the region's economic momentum this year.
"After four years of persistent growth disappointment, we
believe that Europe is on the verge of an upgrade cycle. This
will be one of the dominant factors influencing investment
returns in Europe this year," they said in a note.
"European net earnings revisions have been in negative
territory since March 2011. Over the next 1-2 months we believe
this series is likely to move into positive territory as
analysts adjust their forecasts for the significant moves we've
seen in FX, rates and the oil price."
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.4
percent on Friday, Germany's DAX index was flat, and
France's CAC 40 was down 0.2 percent.
Greek shares outperformed, recouping some of the losses
suffered earlier in the week following the election victory of
anti-bailout party Syriza and the new government's cancellation
of privatisation plans.
The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index was up
6.1 percent, with Bank of Piraeus up 8.8 percent and
Alpha Bank up 8 percent.
The broader Athens ATG benchmark equity index was up
0.7 percent, rising for a second consecutive day, but was still
down 12.2 percent on the week.
Today's European research round-up
