* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, starts month on positive note
* Spanish stocks fall as investors fret about Podemos
* Greek banking shares bounce; govt says won't appoint execs
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 2 European shares inched higher in
early trading on Monday, starting the new month on a positive
note following sharp gains in January, with Julius Baer
rallying after unveiling a cost-cutting plan.
Madrid's IBEX index lagged, however, falling 1.3
percent as investors fretted about the risks associated with the
rising popularity of Spanish anti-austerity party Podemos.
On Saturday, tens of thousands marched in Madrid in the
biggest show of support yet for Podemos, whose policies have
drawn comparisons with the Syriza party that now governs Greece.
"The situation in Greece seems manageable from an investor's
point of view, given the size of the economy. But if the
anti-austerity wave reaches Spain, that's another story," said
Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France.
"That's why people are trimming exposure to Spain this
morning, despite the relatively good PMI figures."
Data showed on Monday Spain's manufacturing sector expanded
faster in January, as the recovery following years of on-off
recession gained steam and helped create jobs at the strongest
pace in over seven years.
For Germany, however, slower job creation and weaker demand
from abroad dampened growth in the country's manufacturing
sector in January, in a somewhat sluggish start to the year for
Europe's largest economy.
Overall, euro zone factory activity grew slightly last month
as companies kept slashing prices.
At 0909 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,466.62 points. The
benchmark posted its best monthly performance in over three
years in January, rising 7.1 percent.
Shares in the Zurich-based private bank Julius Baer rose 6.4
percent after it said it had launched a roughly 100 million
Swiss franc ($108 million) cost savings programme in response to
the recent appreciation of the Swiss currency.
Irish building supplies groups CRH gained 6 percent
after it agreed to pay 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) for
assets that rivals Lafarge and Holcim needed
to sell to secure regulatory approval for their planned merger.
Ryanair lost 3.7 percent, surrendering some of its
recent strong gains. The airline raised its profit forecast for
the third time in as many months on Monday as costs fell and
traffic grew, but said profit growth would be modest next year
as rivals' cheaper fuel push fares down.
Greek shares continued to recover, with Athens's benchmark
ATG up 5.7 percent, helped by a rally in bank stocks
bouncing off record lows hit last week after a leftist
government opposed to austerity measures took office.
A spokesman said on Monday the Greek government would not
take any action that would hurt the share values of the
country's banks and did not plan to appoint party officials at
key management posts.
Eurobank was up 18 percent while National Bank of
Greece gained 11 percent. Athens's ATG index is still
down 9.2 percent since Syriza was elected little over a week
ago.
