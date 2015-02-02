* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct after bumper January
* Spanish, Italian stocks lead falls on Greek nervousness
* Greek banking shares bounce as govt says won't appoint
execs
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 2 Spanish and Italian shares led
European equity indexes lower on Monday as investors grew more
worried about the possible ramifications of Greece's debt
negotiations over the rest of the periphery.
After a turbulent first week in office, Greece's new
government has made clear it wants to end the existing
arrangement with the European Union, the European Central Bank
and International Monetary Fund "troika" when its aid deadline
expires on Feb. 28.
While investors had so far taken the view that the impact of
a Greek crisis could be contained, the prospect of tough
negotiations between Greece and its lenders was starting to sour
appetite for assets in countries such as Spain and Italy, where
anti-austerity party have also gained popularity.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote on Monday they were
withdrawing their recommendation to buy Italy's FTSE MIB index
and Spain's Ibex, which were down 0.6 percent
and 2.2 percent at 1057 GMT.
"(W)e do think that (a Greek euro zone) exit would generate
heightened volatility and a higher risk premia in other European
equity markets, particularly in the periphery," the analysts
wrote in a note.
On Saturday, tens of thousands marched in Madrid in the
biggest show of support yet for Spanish anti-austerity party
Podemos, whose policies have drawn comparisons with the Syriza
party that now governs Greece.
Italian and Spanish banks,
with their large holding of sovereign debt and high exposure to
the domestic economy, fell 1.7 percent and 2.8 percent.
"The sector is being punished and will be until the
situation in Greece is cleared up," Sara Carbonell, relationship
manager at CMC Markets Spain in Madrid, said
Further denting investor sentiment on peripheral banks,
Spain's third-largest lender Bankia fell 4.3 percent
after saying it was delaying results due on Monday.
Greek shares recovered, however, rising 4.9 percent
after a spokesman said the Greek government would not take any
action that would hurt the share values of the country's banks
and did not plan to appoint party officials at key management
posts.
Athens's ATG index is still down 8.8 percent since Syriza
was elected little over a week ago.
At 1100 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,457.93 points. The
benchmark posted its best monthly performance in over three
years in January, rising 7.1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Toby
Chopra)