* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct after bumper January
* Spanish, Italian stocks lead falls on Greek nervousness
* Greek banking shares bounce as govt says won't appoint
execs
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 2 Spanish and Italian shares led
European equity indexes lower on Monday as investors grew more
worried about the possible ramifications of Greece's debt
negotiations for the rest of the euro zone periphery.
In its first week in office, Greece's new government has
made clear it wants to end the existing arrangement with the
European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund "troika" when its aid deadline expires on Feb. 28.
Investors had taken the view that the impact of a Greek
crisis could be contained. But the prospect of tough
negotiations between Greece and its lenders is starting to sour
appetite for assets in countries such as Spain and Italy, where
anti-austerity parties have also gained popularity.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote on Monday they were
withdrawing their preference for Italy's FTSE MIB index
and Spain's Ibex, which were down 0.7 percent and 1.7
percent at 1509 GMT, over the STOXX Europe 600.
"We recommend closing tactical pro-cyclical exposures in
peripheral ... equities (overweight MIB and IBEX vs. SXXP) until
more clarity emerges about the direction ongoing negotiations
between the new Greek government and the European authorities
are taking," they said in a note.
On Saturday, tens of thousands marched in Madrid in the
biggest show of support yet for Spanish anti-austerity party
Podemos, whose policies have drawn comparisons with the Syriza
party that now governs Greece.
"Spanish banks are being hit because investors worry that
Syriza's anti-austerity drive spreads to Spain and boosts
Podemos," Montaigne Capital fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.
Further denting investor sentiment on peripheral countries,
Spain's third-largest lender Bankia fell 1.9 percent
after saying it was delaying results due on Monday.
Greek shares recovered, however, rising 4 percent
after a spokesman said the government would not take any action
that would hurt the share values of the country's banks and did
not plan to appoint party officials to key management posts.
Eurobank was up 18 percent while National Bank of
Greece gained 7.8 percent. Athens's ATG index is still
down 9.7 percent since Syriza was elected little over a week
ago.
At 1508 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,457.17 points, having
extended losses after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing
and construction data.
The benchmark posted its best monthly performance in more
than three years in January, rising 7.1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Catherine
Evans)