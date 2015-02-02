* Spanish and Italian stocks fall
* Greek banking shares bounce as gov't says it won't appoint
execs
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct after late recovery
LONDON, Feb 2 Spanish and Italian shares weighed
on European equity indexes on Monday as investors grew more
worried about the possible ramifications of Greece's debt
negotiations for the rest of the euro zone periphery.
In its first week in office, Greece's new government has
made clear it wants to end its existing funding arrangement with
the European Union, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund "troika" when it expires on Feb. 28.
Investors had taken the view that the impact of a Greek
crisis could be contained. But the prospect of tough
negotiations between Greece and its lenders is starting to sour
the appetite for assets in countries such as Spain and Italy,
where anti-austerity parties have also gained popularity.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs on Monday withdrew their
preference for Italy's FTSE MIB index and Spain's Ibex
, which closed down 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent
respectively, over the STOXX Europe 600.
"We recommend closing tactical pro-cyclical exposures in
peripheral ... equities (overweight MIB and IBEX vs. SXXP) until
more clarity emerges about the direction ongoing negotiations
between the new Greek government and the European authorities
are taking," they said in a note.
On Saturday, tens of thousands marched in Madrid in the
biggest show of support yet for the Spanish anti-austerity party
Podemos ("We can"), whose policies have drawn comparisons with
the Syriza party that now governs Greece.
"Spanish banks are being hit because investors worry that
Syriza's anti-austerity drive spreads to Spain and boosts
Podemos," said Montaigne Capital fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci.
Further denting investor sentiment on peripheral countries,
Spain's third-largest lender Bankia fell 0.7 percent
after saying it was delaying results due on Monday.
Telefonica also weighed on the Ibex after El
Confidencial reported that the telecoms group may soon carry out
a 5 billion euro ($5.7 billion) capital increase that had been
flagged when it announced the acquisition of Brasil's GVT last
year.
Greek shares recovered, however, rising 4.6 percent
after a spokesman said the government would not take any action
that would hurt the share values of Greece's banks, and did not
plan to appoint party officials to key management posts.
Eurobank was up 14.6 percent while National Bank
of Greece gained 9.2 percent. Athens's ATG index is
still down 9.7 percent since Syriza was elected little over a
week ago.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.2 percent higher at 1,467.73 after a late recovery that
mirrored gains on Wall Street. The benchmark posted its best
monthly performance in more than three years in January, rising
7.1 percent.
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
