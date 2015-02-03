* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.3 percent, Athens's ATG up 6 pct
* Germany's DAX index hits fresh record high
* Santander, BP rise after posting results
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 3 European stocks rose on Tuesday,
lifted by hopes of an agreement on the Greek debt standoff after
the country's new government dropped calls for a write-off of
its foreign debt and proposed swapping debt for growth-linked
bonds.
Athens' benchmark index ATG gained 6 percent, with
the country's banks index rising 11.6 percent.
National Bank of Greece climbed 12.9 percent, Alpha
Bank was up 12.4 percent and Eurobank up
13.5 percent.
Shares in other southern European markets also outperformed,
with Spain's IBEX up 1.6 percent and Italy's MIB
up 1.8 percent.
Spain's Santander featured among the top gainers,
rising 3.3 percent after the euro zone's biggest bank reported a
nearly 70 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, lifted by
earnings from its lending business and as charges on soured
loans fell.
Energy shares also rallied, led by a 4 percent gain in the
shares of BP after the oil major beat profit expectations
for the fourth quarter. Although it took a $3.6 billion
impairment charge and cut capital expenditure due to low oil
prices, it maintained its quarterly dividend at 10 cents per
ordinary share.
At 0905 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.3 percent at 1,486.73 points, with
Germany's DAX up 1.4 percent, hitting a record high.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, in London to
reassure private investors that he was not seeking a showdown
with Brussels over a new debt agreement, said the new left-wing
government would spare privately-held bonds from losses, a
source told Reuters.
"Varoufakis is striking a more conciliatory tone with
international creditors, offering to swap the debt, which is
positive," said John Plassard, senior equity sales trader at
Mirabaud Securities in Geneva.
"Overall, the big trend on the market since late December is
a clear preference for European stocks over U.S. stocks, and the
negative newsflow has had a low impact on Europe at the moment."
So far this year, the FTSEurofirst 300 has gained 8.6
percent, boosted by expectations the European Central Bank's
quantitative easing programme will help revive the region's
economy. By comparison, Wall Street's S&P 500 is down 1.8
percent since the start of the year.
French nuclear group Areva bucked the trend on
Tuesday, down 0.5 percent after it warned that it expects to
book a significant increase in provisions and writedowns of
assets in its 2014 accounts.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Mark Potter)