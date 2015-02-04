* Spain's Ibex up 0.5 pct, FTSEurofirst flat
* BBVA results, services data fuel Spain recovery bets
* Broader earnings picture mixed as LVMH beats, SHB misses
LONDON, Feb 4 Spanish stocks outperformed
flat-to-lower European indexes on Wednesday as results from bank
BBVA and service sector data underpinned recovery
expectations for the indebted country.
Shares in BBVA rose 4.6 percent after Spain's second-biggest
bank posted better-than-expected revenues from lending in the
fourth quarter and said it would now aim to grow more in its
domestic market, where losses on loans are dropping.
BBVA echoed a positive update from larger peer Santander on
Tuesday.
Further supporting sentiment on Spanish stocks, a poll
showed on Wednesday Spain's service sector grew at its fastest
rate in five months and firms hired staff faster as the country
consolidated its return to economic expansion.
Spain's Ibex index index was up 0.5 percent at 0915
GMT, outperforming euro zone peers and the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was flat at 1,478.90
points.
"They (Spain) have got momentum behind them and the recovery
is broadening," Markus Huber, a senior trader at Peregrine &
Black, said. "On weakness, I'd be a buyer (of Spanish stocks)."
The broader earnings picture was more mixed.
Luxury group LVMH rose 5.7 percent and hit an
all-time high after posting stronger-than-anticipated
fourth-quarter sales. Finnish utility Fortum was up
7.7 percent after its profit beat forecasts.
However, Sweden's Handelsbanken was down 4
percent after it reported fourth-quarter operating profit below
expectations, due to increased loan losses and
weaker-than-expected income on mortgages.
"Loan losses are the big disappointment and significantly
worse than expected," analysts at Societe Generale wrote in a
note.
