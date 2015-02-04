* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, Swiss shares outperform
* Greek index ATG back at level before election results
* Energy stocks fall back along with oil prices
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 4 European stocks ended higher on
Wednesday as better-than-expected results from LVMH
triggered a rally in luxury goods makers, while Greek banks
continued to recover on hopes of a deal with the European Union
on Greece's debt.
Shares in LVMH jumped 8.1 percent and hit a record high
after it said fourth-quarter sales grew, partly thanks to a
renaissance of its Louis Vuitton brand under star designer
Nicolas Ghesquiere.
"Sales growth was particularly solid in the United States
and Japan," Barclays France director Franklin Pichard said.
Shares in rivals Hermes and Kering
lifted 3.1 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.
Greek banking shares rallied again, with Bank of Piraeus
up 20.8 percent and Eurobank up 10.7
percent. Athens' benchmark index ATG, which rose 0.9
percent on the day, has now recovered all the ground lost after
the election of the anti-austerity party Syriza.
Energy stocks halted their recent sharp rally and fell back
along with crude prices. Brent futures were down 3.2
percent at $56.01 a barrel, hurt by renewed concerns over global
demand and high stock levels.
Oil majors BP and Total lost 1 percent and
1.1 percent respectively.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.6 percent higher, at 1,487.20 points.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index lost 0.2
percent, dragged back by falling resource-related stocks, while
Germany's DAX index gained 0.2 percent and France's CAC
40 added 0.4 percent.
Switzerland's SMI index outperformed, rising 1.9
percent, boosted by rallying shares in luxury goods makers and
as the Swiss franc dipped against the euro, seen as
positive for Swiss exporters.
Syngenta AG rose 3.9 percent. The world's largest
maker of crop chemicals reported an unexpected rise in operating
earnings and raised its dividend, as price increases partly
offset the effect of declines in the Russian and Ukrainian
currencies.
Spain's BBVA gained 2.8 percent after the bank
posted better-than-expected revenues from lending in the fourth
quarter and said it would now aim to grow more in its domestic
market, where losses on loans are dropping.
BBVA's results echoed a positive update from its larger peer
Banco Santander on Tuesday, signalling improving trends
in Spain.
