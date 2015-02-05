* Greek banking stocks drop on ECB move
* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.3 pct
* Swiss market falls as government warns of franc impact
* But Greek worries offset by ECB's new QE programme
By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 5 Greek shares dropped on
Thursday, pegging back European stock markets, after the
European Central Bank abruptly cancelled its acceptance of Greek
bonds in return for funding.
Greek banking stocks sank, with the Athens Stock Exchange
FTSE Banks Index dropping 10.1 percent, driving
Greece's broader ATG equity index down by 3.7 percent.
Shares in National Bank of Greece fell 13.9
percent, while Bank of Piraeus declined 13.1 percent.
Those two stocks were the worst performers, in percentage
terms, on the broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
, which fell 0.3 percent to 1,482.22 points.
The ECB's move, which means the Greek central bank will have
to provide its banks with tens of billions of euros of
additional emergency liquidity in the coming weeks, was a
response to what many in Frankfurt see as the new Greek
government's abandonment of its aid-for-reform programme.
"Despite all the wishful thinking in Athens, the ECB has
decided to use its veto. It's up to the Greek government now,
and solutions have be found very quickly," said Mirabaud
Securities senior equity sales trader John Plassard.
Jean Maigrot, portfolio manager at NewSmith Asset
Management, said he was using the market volatility to buy
stocks which he considered as oversold, such as French bank BNP
Paribas, while selling stocks such as luxury goods
group LVMH which he thought were overbought.
BNP Paribas shares were down 4.5 percent on Thursday after
it warned that rising taxes and new regulations would hurt its
2016 earnings.
QE SAFETY NET?
Switzerland's main SMI equity index also weakened by
0.8 percent, after the Swiss government warned that the franc's
surge in value would hurt the economy.
However, some traders said European equities were not being
too badly hurt by Greece due to the ECB's decision to start
buying government bonds to pump money into the struggling euro
zone economy.
The ECB's quantitative easing plan has weighed on the euro
currency, helping European exporters sell their goods
overseas and making European shares cheaper for U.S investors.
"In the short term, Greece is a worry. But longer term,
people are looking towards QE, and the fact of the matter is
that with this weaker euro, American buyers are coming in to buy
up European shares," said Terry Torrison, managing director at
Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
