* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, hovers below recent high
* Statoil rises after maintaining dividend
* Switzerland's Sunrise up 5 pct in market debut
* So far, 61 pct of companies beat forecasts - I/B/E/S
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 6 European stocks dipped on Friday,
with regional indexes pausing just below recent multi-year highs
as investors looked to the January U.S. non-farm payrolls report
due later in the session.
Shares in Tate & Lyle were the biggest losers
across Europe, sinking 14 percent after the British ingredients
company said annual profits would be below the range it forecast
in September, hit by a weak performance in sweeteners in its
third quarter.
Danish freight forwarder DSV also featured among
the top losers, down 5.1 percent after fourth quarter operating
profit missed expectations and the group proposed a lower
dividend than predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Shares in Norwegian oil firm Statoil rose 2.5
percent after it maintained its dividend despite big writedowns
on the value of its assets due to plunging crude oil prices.
"Impressive fourth-quarter production and dividend outlook.
Management shows great confidence in the cash flow generation
and balance sheet," said Sparebank 1 Markets analyst Kristoffer
Dahlberg.
The sharp drop in oil prices that started in mid-2014 has
forced a lot of oil companies to book big writedowns while a
number of oil services companies have suspended their dividend.
Shares in Swiss telecoms company Sunrise made a
solid market debut, rising 5 percent above its IPO price of 68
Swiss francs.
Backed by European private equity fund CVC, Sunrise
is raising 1.36 billion francs with the listing, which went
ahead despite a surge in the franc after the central bank
scrapped the currency's cap against the euro.
At 0906 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,484.54 points, trading
in a tight range ahead of the U.S. jobs data, due at 1330 GMT.
Economists polled by Reuters expected U.S. employers to have
added 234,000 workers in January, below December's increase of
252,000.
The jobless rate was expected to remain at a 6-1/2-year low
of 5.6 percent, while average hourly earnings were forecast to
show a rise of 0.3 percent following the previous month's fall
of 0.2 percent.
"It's a bit of a double-edged sword again. A very good
figure would be seen as negative for the market, changing the
outlook for interest rate hikes," said Alexandre Baradez, chief
market analyst at IG France.
"It will also be interesting to see the potential damage
from the drop in oil prices on the jobs in the U.S. energy
sector, with all the cuts in investments."
Overall, Europe's earnings season has so far been quite
positive.
About 60 companies listed on the broad STOXX Europe 600
have reported results, with 61 percent exceeding
analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. In
a typical quarter, 48 percent of STOXX 600 companies beat
estimates.
(Additional reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Stine Jacobsen
in Oslo; editing by John Stonestreet)