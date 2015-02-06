* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, hovers below recent high
* Alcatel-Lucent rises after promising return to profit
* So far, 61 pct of companies beat forecasts - I/B/E/S
* Switzerland's Sunrise up 5 pct in market debut
By Blaise Robinson and Alistair Smout
PARIS, Feb 6 European stocks dipped on Friday to
just below recent multi-year highs, held back by mixed earnings
as investors looked to the January U.S. non-farm payrolls report
due out before Wall Street opens.
Shares in Tate & Lyle were the biggest losers on
the STOXX Europe 600, sinking 12 percent after the
British ingredients company said annual profits would be below
the range it forecast in September, hit by a weak performance in
sweeteners in its third quarter.
Danish freight forwarder DSV also featured among
the top losers, dropping 3.4 percent after fourth quarter
operating profit missed expectations and the group proposed a
lower dividend than predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.
In contrasting earnings news, telecom equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent rose 3.3 percent, after pledging to
lift profitability again this year through cost cuts after six
straight quarters of gross margin improvements.
About 60 companies listed on the broad STOXX Europe 600
index have reported results, with 61 percent exceeding analyst
forecasts for earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
data. In a typical quarter, 48 percent of STOXX 600 companies
beat estimates.
However, while fourth quarter earnings are expected to
increase 24.4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2013, revenue
is expected to fall 3.2 percent from the same quarter,
suggesting that other firms are also achieving profitability
through cost-cutting.
"While a good number of companies are beating earnings
estimates, the earnings quality isn't good. If revenues are flat
and profits still beat expectations, that's not so encouraging,"
KCG Europe managing director Ioan Smith said.
Among other standouts, measurement technology and software
group Hexagon rose 7.4 percent, hitting record highs
after posting forecast-beating earnings and an improvement in
sales growth.
Shares in Swiss telecoms company Sunrise made a
solid market debut, rising 7.1 percent above its listing price
of 68 Swiss francs.
Backed by European private equity fund CVC, Sunrise
is raising 1.36 billion francs with the listing, which went
ahead despite a surge in the franc after the central bank
scrapped the currency's cap against the euro.
By 1125 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,483.02 points, trading
in a tight range ahead of the U.S. jobs data, due at 1330 GMT.
Economists polled by Reuters expected U.S. employers to have
added 234,000 workers in January, below December's increase of
252,000.
The jobless rate was expected to remain at a 6-1/2-year low
of 5.6 percent, while average hourly earnings were forecast to
show a rise of 0.3 percent following the previous month's fall
of 0.2 percent.
"It's a bit of a double-edged sword again. A very good
figure would be seen as negative for the market, changing the
outlook for interest rate hikes," IG France chief market analyst
Alexandre Baradez said.
"It will also be interesting to see the potential damage
from the drop in oil prices on the jobs in the U.S. energy
sector, with all the cuts in investments."
