* DAX hits new record highs, over 12,000 points
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct
* Siemens rises on Egyptian power deals
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, March 16 European stocks rose on
Monday and Germany's DAX hit record highs, extending
their recent sharp rally as investors bet that the weakened euro
would boost the region's economy and lift exporter earnings.
The DAX -- which factors in returns from dividends unlike
many other European equity indexes -- was up by 1 percent to
touch new record highs, breaking through the 12,000-point level.
The broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.7 percent at 1,589.57 points, its highest since late
2007.
The DAX and other European stock markets have been lifted
since the start of 2015 by the European Central Bank's (ECB)
launch of a new bond-buying programme which is aimed at boosting
economic growth in Europe.
The bond-buying programme -- known as quantitative easing
(QE) -- has pushed down bond yields, driving investors over to
the better returns available from the stock market, and weakened
the euro.
Although the euro currency recovered slightly on
Monday, it has still lost about 25 percent of its value against
the U.S dollar since May last year.
"As the steroid injection of ECB QE continues to swell the
DAX, as well as the other Eurozone indices, investors remain
enthralled with the region and seem committed to continuing its
upswing," said Spreadex financial analyst Connor Campbell.
SIEMENS SURGES
Siemens was one of the top performers on the DAX,
rising 1.6 percent to its highest level in around 7 years, after
the German engineer won some Egyptian contracts.
Shares in Actelion also advanced 1.3 percent after
the Swiss biopharmaceutical company announced positive results
from its latest heart-drug trials.
However, shares in Lafarge fell 4.2 percent and
Holcim dipped 1.3 percent as an argument deepened
between the two cement majors over the terms of their planned
merger.
Shares in Irish construction rival CRH -- which has
agreed to buy assets from Lafarge and Holcim as they seek to win
regulatory approval for their planned merger -- also fell 3
percent.
Many investors were also looking towards the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday.
After successive months of strong jobs data, expectations
have been growing that the Fed will point towards a June rate
rise. Those expectations have also strengthened the U.S. dollar,
which has in turn put more pressure on the euro currency.
The drop in the euro is seen translating into a 10-13
percent lift in European earnings in 2015. For U.S. companies,
however, the stronger dollar is set to hit results.
"While the lower euro helps boost European stocks, it really
is the strong dollar that has been sending U.S. shares lower. We
could soon see analysts starting to forecast negative U.S.
earnings growth for 2015," said Mirabaud Securities' senior
equity sales trader, John Plassard, in Geneva.
