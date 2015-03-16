* DAX hits new record highs, over 12,000 points
* Swiss market back near levels before SNB ended franc peg
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 pct at 1,594.70 points
* Greek market falls, German FinMin renews attack on Athens
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 16 Germany's DAX raced to
record highs on Monday, part of an extended European stock
market rally driven by investors' expectations that a weakened
euro will boost the region's economy and lift exporter earnings.
The European rally also pushed up Switzerland's SMI
equity index back towards levels last seen in January, before
the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abandoned a three-year peg holding
the value of its currency to 1.20 francs per euro. That move had
sent the franc soaring and the Swiss share index tumbling.
Fabrizio Quirighetti, head of multi-assets and fixed income
at Swiss bank SYZ, said a stabilisation in the franc on currency
markets had benefited Swiss companies with big overseas exports.
The DAX, which unlike many other European equity indexes
factors in returns from dividends, closed up 2.2 percent at
12,167.72 points, smashing through the 12,000-point level for
the first time.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1
percent to 1,594.70 points, its highest since late 2007, while
Zurich's SMI rose 0.9 percent to 9,237.08 points - its highest
since the SNB ended its currency peg in January.
The DAX and other European stock markets have been lifted by
the European Central Bank's launch of a one trillion euro
money-printing scheme aimed at boosting economic growth in
Europe.
The programme has weakened the euro and pushed bond yields
to historic lows, driving investors to seek the better returns
available from the stock market.
Although the single currency recovered slightly on
Monday, it has still lost about 25 percent of its value against
the U.S. dollar since May last year.
"The unrelenting rally in European shares continues, helped
by the weak euro and improving economic data. There is no reason
right now to lighten up and I continue to be a buyer," said
Hampstead Capital hedge fund manager Lex Van Dam.
SIEMENS SURGES
Siemens was one of the top DAX performers, rising
2.4 percent to its highest level in around seven years after the
German engineer won some Egyptian contracts.
Italy's FTSE MIB equity index also rose 1 percent
to 22,930.92 points, a four-year high.
Shares in Lafarge fell 6.3 percent and Holcim
dipped 1.3 percent, however, as the two cement majors
argued over the terms of their planned merger.
The Greek stock market also underperformed, declining
0.9 percent due to lingering concerns over how the country would
tackle its debt agreements, with Germany's Finance Minister
issuing new criticism of the Athens government.
Many investors were looking towards the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting that begins on Tuesday.
Strong U.S. jobs data have bolstered expectations that the
Fed will point towards a June rate rise. Those expectations have
strengthened the U.S. dollar, causing some investors to fret
about the potential impact on U.S. corporate earnings compared
with those in Europe.
"Europe is still the place to be," added Gary Paulin,
co-founder of equity brokerage Aviate Capital.
