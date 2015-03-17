UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30
March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON, March 17 European shares scaled new 7-1/2 year highs on Tuesday, boosted by gains in Volkswagen on the back of positive industry sales data and by UK retailer Sainsbury's after a trading update.
Shares in Volkswagen rose 2.2 percent after industry data showed new car registrations in Europe rose 7 percent in February, with demand shifting from no-frills makes like Dacia toward mass market brands like VW.
Sainsbury's rose 2.3 percent, with analysts saying its results, while showing a fifth straight quarter of declining underlying sales, were better than the market had feared.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,597.17 at 0810 GMT, hitting its highest level since late 2007. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GENEL ENERGY: Genel Energy is set to lose its finance chief while still struggling to find a replacement for Chairman Tony Hayward, sources told Reuters, increasing pressure on the company after a second revision to its Kurdish oil reserves sent its shares sliding this week. * BHP BILLITON: Chile's Escondida named a new president to run a mine operate