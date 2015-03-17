* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 0.7 pct after 7-1/2 yr high
* Peugeot falls as car sales growth lower than sector
* DAX underperforms as ZEW survey lower than expected
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 17 European shares retreated from
a 7-1/2-year high on Tuesday, with PSA Peugeot Citroen
leading automakers lower after the release of car sales data and
a disappointing German economic sentiment survey.
Germany's DAX, down 1.5 percent, underperformed the
market after hitting a new record high on Monday. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.7 percent
lower at 1,583.85 points, after setting a multi-year high of
1,598.03.
The STOXX Europe Automobiles and Parts index fell
2.5 percent, hit by a 5.9 percent fall in Peugeot after the
automaker's vehicle sales rose less than the sector in February.
"The new car sales from Peugeot are disappointing. Peugeot
underperformed the European auto market in February with an
increase limited at 1.1 percent," a Paris-based trader said.
Data from the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA)
showed new car registrations in Europe rose 7 percent in the
month of February, fuelled by double-digit sales growth in Italy
and Spain.
European shares fell further after the German ZEW think tank
said its survey of economic sentiment increased to 54.8 in March
from 53.0 in February, less than a Reuters forecast of 58.2. ZEW
warned a lack of progress towards defusing the Greek and Ukraine
crises was dampening sentiment.
"The ZEW survey reminds that the underlying story in Europe
is still far from clear. There is plenty of risk in the region
such as low inflation, a lack of coordinated reforms and
uncertainty over Greece," Lorne Baring, managing director of B
Capital Wealth Management, said.
"All of these could still give investors a scare in 2015."
Investors also traded cautiously ahead of the Federal Open
Market Committee's two-day meeting starting on Tuesday. The U.S.
central bank is expected to release late on Wednesday its
statement and projections, which will be scrutinised for hints
about the timing of an interest rate hike.
Some analysts stayed positive on the longer-term outlook.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen about 15 percent this year as
bond purchases from the European Central Banks drove yields on
government debt to record lows, leading investors to seek higher
returns in equities.
"European assets are in a powerful catch-up rally, which is
not over," said Pascal Blanque, chief investment officer at
Amundi, which has 850 billion euros ($902 billion) in assets
under management.
"With the euro falling, the QE (quantitative easing)
starting, the recent improvement in macro indicators, European
assets are in a sweet spot. It could last for a while, as long
as global growth remains above 3 percent."
Greek banks rose 1.4 percent, helped by a 9
percent rise in Bank of Piraeus on expectations that
the Greek debt crisis will eventually get resolved.
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and
Blaise Robinson in Paris and Francesco Canepa in London; Editing
by Catherine Evans)