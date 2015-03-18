* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct after losing 0.7 pct on Tues
* Inditex climbs after posting rise in profits
* Markets await Fed's policy statement due at 1800 GMT
* Strong dollar already a form of tightening - analyst
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 18 European stocks rose in early
trade on Wednesday, led by a rally in shares of Spanish fashion
giant Inditex after it reported a rise in 2014 results,
while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
statement.
Shares in the world's biggest fashion retailer rose 2.2
percent after it said overall sales had risen 8 percent to 18.12
billion euros last year, meeting market expectations.
Italian cable maker Prysmian rallied 3 percent and
French rival Nexans added 1.9 percent, with traders
citing speculation about consolidation in the sector.
A spokesman for Prysmian said late on Tuesday there were no
talks ongoing with its U.S. peer General Cable. The
comments came after a Bloomberg report said Prysmian had held
preliminary talks with advisers about buying General Cable,
sending the U.S. firm's stock up 21 percent on Tuesday.
SBM Offshore NV was up 7.4 percent after the Dutch
oil platform leasing firm said it had reached a framework for an
agreement with Brazil's comptroller general for what could be
the first leniency deal in a bribery scandal linked to Brazil's
state-run oil firm Petrobras.
At 0858 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,586.95 points, after
losing 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
Investors were preparing to pore over the Federal Reserve's
policy statement, due after the end of the European session, for
clues about when U.S. interest rates will rise.
Recent expectations of a first interest rate hike in
mid-2015, coupled with the start of the European Central Bank's
asset-buying scheme last week, has pushed the euro currency
lower against the dollar and fuelled a strong rally in European
stocks, with the FTSEurofirst 300 up 16 percent so far this year
and Germany's DAX up 22 percent.
"European stocks' strong outperformance since the start of
the year is coming from this divergence in monetary policies, as
well as from the divergence in the earnings trends. European
profits are starting to recover while U.S. profits are losing
steam," said Patrick Moonen, senior strategist at ING IM.
The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to lay the
groundwork for its first interest rate hike in nearly a decade,
as it continues to weigh whether the U.S. recovery can hold up
against collapsing oil prices and a soaring dollar.
For Philippe Ithurbide, head of research, analysis and
strategy at Amundi, the first U.S. interest rate hike could come
after September.
"The impact from the dollar's rally already represents a
form of tightening, so the Fed is in no rush to raise interest
rates," he said.
Greek shares dipped on Wednesday, with Athens's ATG
benchmark down 1 percent, after Greece frustrated its
main creditors on Tuesday by refusing to update euro zone peers
on its reform progress at a scheduled teleconference. Athens
insisted instead that the discussions should be escalated to
Thursday's European Union summit.
