* FTSEurofirst 300 index ends 0.4 percent higher
* Stronger Standard Chartered, Lafarge help market
* Greek banks, auto stocks among top decliners
* Markets await Fed's policy statement
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 18 European shares rose on
Wednesday, with Standard Chartered surging on broker upgrades
and Lafarge leading the construction and materials sector higher
on expectations that a merger deal with Holcim could be saved.
Lafarge rose 5.5 percent after sources said the
cement maker was seeking to save its merger with Switzerland's
Holcim and the two were discussing on a new CEO for
the combined group that would see Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont in a
different role. Holcim rose 2.7 percent.
Lafont was presented as the future CEO, but the Swiss side
has grown dissatisfied with his leadership and threatened to
walk away if the issue is not resolved, the people said.
"The two major hurdles in any deal like this are the price
and the composition of the board. If they could agree on the
chief executive for the combined group, then that would be a
major step in the right direction," Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.
The STOXX Europe 600 Construction and Materials index
rose 1.1 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 1,590.25 points.
Standard Chartered, up 8.1 percent, led the
FTSEurofirst 300 higher, after Bernstein double upgraded its
stance on the stock to "outperform" and Barclays upgraded to
"overweight" from "equalweight".
However, gains were capped by weaker autos, with Germany's
BMW falling 4.2 percent after saying it expected 2015
sales volumes and profit before tax to rise by mid to high
single-digit percentages, more subdued than its guidance a year
ago. Germany's DAX fell 0.5 percent, underperforming
the market.
The European automobile sector index fell 2.6
percent, with analysts saying that investors were also taking
profits after the sector's 30 percent rally this year.
Greek banks fell 8.3 percent, dragged down by a
10 percent fall in National Bank of Greece and an 8.6
percent slide in Alpha Bank on concerns about the
country's debt situation.
The European commissioner for economics, Pierre Moscovici,
said Greece must stay in the euro zone, but only on the
conditions agreed with euro zone finance ministers last month
when it asked for an extension of its bailout.
"The awareness about the Greek debt situation has changed
somewhat in the past two days," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of
equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich. "A Greek exit (from
the euro zone) would certainly undermine the ECB's statement
that the euro is irreversible."
Investors were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's
policy statement, due after the end of the European session, for
clues about when U.S. interest rates will rise.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.6 percent,
with oil and financial stocks up after changes announced in the
UK government's budget, while Sweden's stock market
was up 1.7 percent after hitting a record highs as the country's
central bank cut its key repo rate and launched a new round of
quantitative easing.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Alison Williams)