* FTSEurofirst 300 steady near 7-1/2 year high
* Holcim and Lafarge rise after agreeing new merger terms
* Greek shares rebound after Tsipras' pledge to reform
* Zodiac falls after profit warning
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 20 Construction companies Holcim
and Lafarge outperformed flat pan-European
equity indexes on Friday after salvaging their merger.
Holcim rose 1.3 percent and Lafarge
added 3.5 percent after the companies agreed new terms on a
planned multi-billion-euro deal that would create the world's
biggest cement firm.
"There are lots of synergies in the deal, that's why they
decided to change the terms rather than walk away," one London
investment bank analyst said.
Irish-listed shares in peer CRH rose 4.1 percent.
The Holcim-Lafarge deal paved the way for CRH's acquisition of
cement assets from the combined entity, a move that had been
welcomed by the market.
Mergers and acquisition activity also boosted shares in
Britain's TSB as it agreed to a 1.7 billion pounds ($2.5
billion) takeover by Spanish lender Banco Sabadell.
TSB shares rose 1.9 percent and Sabadell 1.5 percent.
Tullow Oil rose 5 percent after the Africa-focused
oil producer said it had raised an additional $450 million of
capital from existing lenders.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was near
breakeven at 1,597.90 points by 0853 GMT, hovering just below a
7-1/2 year high.
Gains on the index were capped by falls in Zodiac Aerospace
after the producer of seats for passenger jets issued
a profit warning, citing a rise in costs as it tries to stem
delays in seat production.
Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded the stock to "neutral" from
"overweight" following the announcement.
"We still believe that ZOD has a very attractive business in
a very attractive market, and its medium-term earnings will
benefit from recent favourable FX (currency) moves," they wrote
in a note.
"However, the shares may tread water until ZOD demonstrates
it has fixed its execution problems in Seats."
Greece's Athex index rose 3 percent, recouping some
of the previous two days' sharp losses, after Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras assured European Union creditors at
late-night crisis talks in Brussels that his coalition would
soon present a full set of economic reforms in order to unlock
cash to stave off bankruptcy.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)