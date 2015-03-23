* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct, after gaining 0.8 pct on
Fri
* Pirelli rises after takeover bid from ChemChina
* European exporters getting expensive -JPMorgan
PARIS, March 23 European shares slipped on
Monday, taking a breather following recent sharp gains, while
shares in Pirelli rose 3.5 percent after China
National Chemical Corp agreed to buy the tyre maker in a 7.1
billion euro ($7.66 billion) deal.
The acquisition, agreed with Pirelli shareholders on Sunday,
will see state-owned ChemChina take over the world's
fifth-largest tyre maker and one of the symbols of Italy's
manufacturing industry.
At 0849 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,602.62 points, after
climbing 0.8 percent on Friday and hitting a 7-1/2 year high.
"Markets are taking a breather, and there's just no positive
catalyst seen in the short term," Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni
said.
"In relative terms, equities remain very attractive versus
bonds, but after such a rally people are tempted to just book
some profits, especially ahead of Tsipras's visit to Berlin," he
said.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is set to meet German
Chancellor Angela Merkel in his first official visit to Berlin
on Monday amid a standoff between Athens and its euro zone
creditors over the terms of its 240 billion euro bailout deals.
Investors were also keeping a close eye on the euro,
trading at $1.0790 against the dollar on Monday, above a 12-year
trough of $1.0457 hit last week.
European stocks have been strongly rallying since the start
of the year -- with Germany's DAX up 22 percent, on
track to record its best quarter in 12 years -- as global
investors bet that a weaker euro would boost the region's
economy and corporate earnings.
The euro has fallen by about 25 percent against the dollar
over the past year. This should give euro zone companies a major
lift as roughly 50 percent of euro zone earnings come from
outside the region.
But after its recent strong rally, a stabilisation of the
dollar following on more dovish tone from the U.S. Federal
Reserve is set to trigger a shift in market leadership, JP
Morgan strategists said.
"Euro exporters did very well, but are not attractively
priced anymore, and the bulk of the foreign exchange support
might be behind us," the strategists wrote in a note, cutting
the luxury sector to 'neutral' from 'overweight' and reiterating
their recommendation to take profits on the auto sector.
Shares in Louis Vuitton owner LVMH dropped 2.9
percent on Monday and Christian Dior fell 3.6 percent.
Shares in automakers also lost ground, with both Renault
and Daimler down 1.9 percent.
Shares in Deutsche Bank's bucked the trend,
rising 3.2 percent. The German lender's retail operations will
bear the brunt of its planned restructuring and will most likely
be spun off in a stock market listing, two sources familiar with
internal discussions said on Saturday.
