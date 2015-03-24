* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, reverses early losses
* Poor Chinese factory data weighs on resource-related
shares
* Carrefour falls after share placement
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 24 European shares inched higher in
early trade on Tuesday after forecast-beating economic data from
Germany helped offset a poor reading of Chinese factory
activity.
Figures showed Germany's private sector grew in March at its
strongest rate since July, in a further sign that Europe's
largest economy is gaining momentum.
France's private sector expanded for the second straight
month, chiming with recent figures showing that economy is
edging back to growth.
At 0850 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,602.56 points, after
losing 0.7 percent on Monday.
"The environment for the euro zone is getting extremely
positive: low interest rates, a weakening euro and falling
commodity prices, coupled with strong action from the ECB," said
Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu
Gestion, in Paris.
"The only big risk seen in the medium term is the prospect
of a rate hike by the Fed, but that's mostly priced in already."
Investors were also keeping a close eye on the euro,
trading at $1.0982 against the dollar on Tuesday, pulling
further away from a 12-year trough of $1.0457 hit last week.
European stocks have rallied strongly since the start of the
year -- with Germany's DAX up 21 percent, on track to
record its best quarter since late 2003 -- as global investors
bet that a weaker euro would boost the region's economy and
corporate earnings.
"With FX moves dominating all else, European equities are
now showing improving profitability through margin expansion.
The market is yet to pay a full valuation for this in our view,"
BNP Paribas strategists wrote in a note.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC
40 up 0.3 percent.
Shares in Carrefour fell 1.5 percent after the
supermarket chain sold 12.7 million treasury shares,
representing 1.7 percent of its share capital, in a private
placement.
Resource-related shares were under pressure, with Royal
Dutch Shell down 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto down
0.3 percent, after data showed activity in China's factory
sector dipped to a 11-month low in March as new orders shrank,
signalling persistent weakness in the world's biggest consumer
of commodities.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(editing by John Stonestreet)