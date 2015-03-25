* FTSEurofirst 300 hovers below 7-1/2 year high
* Steel producers rally after EU says to impose duties
* DAX impacted as euro rises on strong German data
By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS, March 25 European shares retreated
further from 7-1/2-year highs hit last week as a rebound in the
euro pegged back stock markets, while Hermes lost
ground after disappointing results.
Shares in the French luxury goods maker fell 1 percent after
Hermes, which has a strong business presence in Japan, said
foreign exchange rates had impacted its margins.
Germany's DAX equity index, which hit a record high
of 12,219.05 points last week, fell 0.3 percent to 11,965.67
points.
Data on Wednesday showed German business morale rose for the
fifth month in a row in March, hitting its highest level since
July 2014, while French business morale stood at its highest in
nearly three years in March.
On Tuesday, figures showed Germany's private sector grew in
March at its strongest rate since July.
However, the strong German data has contributed to a rebound
in the euro on currency markets, which in turn has
impacted the DAX as a weaker euro is more beneficial to German
exporters.
"A strong euro is generally bad for the DAX, and it's giving
investors an opportunity to take some profits," said Hantec
Markets' analyst Richard Perry.
"But I don't think this will change the longer-term picture
for the DAX, which should continue to perform well going
forward," added Perry.
SOLID STEEL
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down by 0.4
percent at 1,597.78 points going into the middle of the trading
session.
The index has soared 17 percent, helped by the European
Central Bank's decision to buy back government bonds, in order
to inject more liquidity into markets and boost the region's
economy.
"The macro newsflow in Europe is quite positive, but after
such a rally the market needs to catch its breath. At this point
a pause is needed, while the medium-term trend remains very
positive," said IG France chief market analyst Alexandre
Baradez.
Accor fell 2.9 percent after Eurazeo and
Colony Capital sold a near 10-percent stake in the hotel group.
But shares in steel companies Acerinox, Outokumpu
and Aperam all rose after Europe said it
will impose punitive anti-dumping duties on stainless steel
cold-rolled sheet from China and Taiwan.
The EU will apply tariffs of about 24-25 percent for imports
from China and of about 11-12 percent for Taiwanese product,
following a complaint lodged in May 2014 by the European steel
producers association, Eurofer.
