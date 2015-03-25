(Updates prices, adds analyst comment and detail)
* FTSEurofirst 300 hovers below 7-1/2 year high
* Steel producers rally after EU says to impose duties
* Rebound in euro weighs on DAX
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 25 European shares retreated
further from 7-1/2-year highs hit last week as a rebound in the
euro pegged back stock markets and pushed the German market back
off record highs.
Germany's DAX equity index, which hit a record of
12,219.05 points last week, fell 0.6 percent to 11,928.88
points.
Data on Wednesday showed German business morale rose for the
fifth month in a row in March, hitting its highest level since
July 2014, while French business morale stood at its highest in
nearly three years in March.
On Tuesday, figures showed Germany's private sector grew in
March at its strongest rate since July.
However, the strong German data has contributed to a rebound
in the euro on currency markets, which has impacted the
DAX as a weaker euro helps German exporters.
"A strong euro is generally bad for the DAX, and it's giving
investors an opportunity to take some profits," said Hantec
Markets' analyst Richard Perry.
"But I don't think this will change the longer-term picture
for the DAX, which should continue to perform well going
forward," added Perry.
SOLID STEEL
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down by 0.7
percent at 1,592.93 points going into the close of the trading
session, below 7-1/2 year highs reached last week.
European food stocks also remained in negative
territory in spite of Heinz's plan to buy a majority stake in
Kraft Foods.
The FTSEurofirst has soared 16 percent this year, helped by
the European Central Bank's decision to buy government bonds to
inject more liquidity into markets and boost economic growth.
"Today is a negligible correction and we should soon see the
bull pressures re-energised," said Mike Turner, European equity
options broker at XBZ Limited.
Accor fell 3.3 percent after Eurazeo and
Colony Capital sold a near 10-percent stake in the hotel group.
But shares in steel companies Acerinox, Outokumpu
and Aperam all rose after the European
Union said it will impose punitive anti-dumping duties on
stainless steel cold-rolled sheet from China and Taiwan.
The EU will apply tariffs of about 24-25 percent for imports
from China and of about 11-12 percent for Taiwanese product,
following a complaint lodged in May 2014 by the European steel
producers association, Eurofer.
Shares in oil and gas industry pipes maker Vallourec
also rose 4.7 percent on speculation it plans a tie-up
with another company. A Vallourec spokeswoman declined to
comment.
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and
Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dominic Evans)