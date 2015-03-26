UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, March 26 European shares fell on Thursday, with London Stock Exchange leading the market lower on news that Borse Dubai will sell its full stake in the company and ARM Holdings extending the previous session's steep losses, tracking its weaker U.S. peers.
Shares in the London Stock Exchange fell 8.2 percent after a source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Borse Dubai, the biggest investor in the LSE, was selling its stake in the British exchange, which will raise around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.23 billion).
British chipmaker ARM fell 4.8 percent, after slipping more than 6 percent in the previous session on concerns over weak computer sales weighing on the technology sector. The STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index fell 2.4 percent, the top sectoral decliner in Europe.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.9 percent at 1,572.27 points by 0817 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session.
However, energy stocks rose 1.7 percent, helped by a sharp rally in oil prices following tensions in Yemen. Germany's DAX, which benefits when the oil price is lower, fell 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)
* GSK: GSK Plc is voluntarily recalling more than 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers due to a defect that may cause them to deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday. * TOTAL: French oil major Total has extended an option with British shale gas develop
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday with European shares ending a choppy session slightly in positive territory as gains in oil-related stocks and miners more than offset weakness in the autos sector.