* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.3 pct, extends Wednesday retreat
* Euro zone stocks hit as euro regains more ground
* Decline seen as profit taking; medium-term trend intact
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 26 European stocks fell on
Thursday, extending the previous session's retreat, hurt by
worries over valuation levels in growth sectors such as
technology as the euro currency regained more ground.
Shares in Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent,
STMicroelectronics, ARM, and ASML
were down 2.9 percent to 5.5 percent, mirroring a similar
decline in U.S. tech shares on Wednesday.
Shares in European tech firms -- seen as benefitting
significantly from the drop in the euro currency over the past
year -- had surged 42 percent since mid-October, outpacing the
overall market and sending the sector to valuation ratios well
above long-term averages.
The sector trades at 20.4 times expected earnings in the
next 12 months, above a 10-year average of 16.2 times, while the
broad STOXX Europe 600 index currently trades at 16
times expected earnings, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
"With the euro bouncing back and with stock indexes near
seven-year highs, investors are starting to think that a lot of
positive news is already reflected in lofty valuation levels and
that it's time to book some profits," Barclays France director
Franklin Pichard said.
"The rebound in the euro could become the big catalyst for a
pullback in European stocks."
At 1505 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.3 percent at 1,566.59 points.
Shares in London Stock Exchange tumbled 5.9 percent
after Borse Dubai, its biggest shareholder, sold its 17.4
percent stake in the UK market operator.
European shares have rallied in the past six months as
investors bet a sharp drop in the euro currency would boost the
region's economy and lift corporate results.
The euro reached 1.1051 on Thursday, pulling further
away from a 12-year trough of $1.0457 hit last week and
prompting investors to start cashing in profits.
However, the currency is still down about 20 percent over
the past year, which is set to give euro zone companies a major
lift as roughly 50 percent of euro zone earnings come from
outside the region.
"For the euro zone, which is the biggest exporting region in
the world, such a drop in its currency is extremely positive,
and the market has not yet fully priced this in," said Alain
Bokobza, head of strategy, global asset allocation at Societe
Generale.
The euro's slide has been driven by prospects of a
quantitative easing programme from the European Central Bank,
which was launched this month, contrasting with the trajectory
of monetary policy in the United States where the Federal
Reserve is seen raising interest rates in 2015.
Shares in Clariant bucked the trend, up 9.2 percent
on reports Germany's Evonik is considering a takeover
bid for the Swiss specialty chemicals company.
