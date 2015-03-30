* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.2 pct, after losing 2 pct last week
* M&A among U.S. chipmakers sparks rebound in tech shares
* Lafarge drops as two Holcim shareholders reject revised
deal
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 30 European stocks rose early on
Monday, bouncing back from last week's losses with tech shares
rallying after merger talks in the sector spurred a late-session
rally on Wall Street on Friday.
Shares in Infineon, STMicroelectronics,
ARM and ASML were up 2.3 percent to 3.2
percent.
U.S. tech stocks climbed on Friday after news that Intel
Corp is in talks to buy fellow chipmaker Altera Corp
in a deal likely to top $10 billion. Intel shares
jumped 6.4 percent while Altera shares surged 28.4 percent.
Shares in French cement group Lafarge bucked the
trend on Monday, down 2 percent after two shareholders of its
Swiss merger partner Holcim appeared unhappy with
revised deal terms that were designed to placate them. Holcim
shares were up 0.3 percent.
Shares in Italy's World Duty Free sank 8.1 percent
after Swiss group Dufry offered 10.25 euros a share to
buy the travel retailer, below Friday's closing price. Dufry was
up 4.4 percent.
Greek shares dipped, with Athens's ATG index falling
1.4 percent after Greece and its international creditors
continued talks through the weekend on reforms to unlock loans
and Athens sounded an upbeat tone, and the lenders said it could
take several more days before a proper list of measures was
ready.
At 0751 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.2 percent at 1,597.12 points, after
losing 2 percent last week.
"Last week, the market took a little breather, but there was
no 'sell' signal. We would need a bigger retracement to break
the market's positive trend," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head of
Perceval Finance.
"On the upside, there are no big resistance levels in sight,
so the best thing to do is just to follow the trend for now."
A renewed fall in the euro also helped fuel appetite
for European stocks on Monday.
The dollar inched higher versus the euro after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank
will likely start raising borrowing costs later this year, but
emphasized the return to normal interest rates will be gradual.
European stocks have strongly rallied since the start of the
year as investors bet a fall in the euro would help revive the
region's economic growth and corporate profits.
The euro is down about 20 percent against the dollar over
the past year, which is set to give euro zone companies a major
lift as roughly 50 percent of their earnings come from outside
the region, while the stronger dollar is set to hurt U.S.
company results.
According to data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Global Research, European equity funds attracted $5.4 billion in
net investment flows last week, marking their 11th straight week
of inflows, while U.S.-focused stock funds posted $10.8 billion
in outflows.
Also helping sentiment on Monday, weekend comments from
Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan reinforced
expectations for further monetary easing to support the
country's slowing economy.
