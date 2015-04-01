* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct after 16 pct gain in Q1
* Chinese data shows weakness in economy
* Greek back at forefront of investors' minds
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 1 European shares reversed early
losses and inched higher on Wednesday, starting the new quarter
on a positive note, with Barry Callebaut surging 6.9
percent after posting strong results.
Shares in Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut
surged 8 percent after it reported higher half-year sales and
profits, as cost cuts helped counter the impact of the surging
Swiss franc. It also confirmed its mid-term targets subject to
currency swings.
Neopost dropped 6.7 percent after posting
disappointing results.
At 0735 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,587.81 points. The
benchmark index surged 16 percent in the first quarter.
"The overall trend is still positive, there aren't any
signals of an imminent sell-off. The idea is still to buy the
dips," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head of Perceval Finance.
The market initially fell in the first minutes of trading,
with investors rattled by surveys of China's factory and
services sectors showing stubborn weakness in the world's
second-biggest economy in March.
Investors awaited a batch of manufacturing data from the
euro zone, which could shed light on the region's economic
outlook following the start of the European Central Bank's
massive asset-buying scheme.
Traders also mentioned renewed worries over Greece, as the
country failed on Tuesday to reach an initial deal with the
European Union and the IMF to unlock aid after the creditors
dismissed a package of reforms from Athens as ideas rather than
a concrete plan.
Athens's ATG index was down 0.1 percent in early
trade on Wednesday.
European shares slipped on Tuesday after their recent sharp
rally but retained big gains for the quarter, with Germany's DAX
posting its strongest first-quarter performance since
its creation in 1988.
The DAX surged 22 percent in the last three months, while
the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
climbed 16 percent, as investors bet the drop in the euro will
spark a recovery in the region's economic growth and corporate
profits.
