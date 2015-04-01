* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, after 16 pct gain in Q1
* Barry Callebaut up 8 pct after posting strong results
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 1 European shares reversed early
losses and rose on Wednesday, starting the new quarter on a
positive note, helped by data showing manufacturing activity
across the euro zone accelerated faster than previously thought
last month.
Markit's final March manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) was at a 10-month high of 52.2, beating a
preliminary reading of 51.9, adding to signs the bloc's economy
is recovering.
Shares in Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut
surged 7.2 percent after it reported higher half-year sales and
profits, as cost cuts helped counter the impact of the surging
Swiss franc. It also confirmed its mid-term targets subject to
currency swings.
Neopost bucked the trend, dropping 7 percent after
posting disappointing results.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,590.61 points. The
benchmark index surged 16 percent in the first quarter.
"The overall trend is still positive, there aren't any
signals of an imminent sell-off. The idea is still to buy the
dips," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head of Perceval Finance.
The market initially fell in the first minutes of trading,
with investors rattled by surveys of China's factory and
services sectors showing stubborn weakness in the world's
second-biggest economy in March.
European shares slipped on Tuesday after their recent sharp
rally but retained big gains for the quarter, with Germany's DAX
posting its strongest first-quarter performance since
its creation in 1988.
The DAX surged 22 percent in the last three months, while
the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
climbed 16 percent, as investors bet the drop in the euro will
spark a recovery in the region's economic growth and corporate
profits.
