* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.6 pct in afternoon trade
* France's CAC, Italy's MIB, Spain's IBEX hit multi-year
highs
* Euro zone manufacturing data boosts sentiment
By Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, April 7 European shares rose on
Tuesday as FedEx's 4.4 billion euro ($4.8 billion) bid
for Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express prompted a
rally in the shares of other postal companies.
The mood was further brightened by data showing
manufacturing activity across the euro zone accelerated faster
than previously thought last month, adding to signs the bloc's
economy is recovering.
TNT stock jumped 28.9 percent, while PostNL --
TNT's largest shareholder -- surged 12.7 percent. PostNL has
said it would sell its 14.7 percent stake to FedEx.
Royal Mail, Deutsche Post and Kuehne &
Nagel gained 1.4-2.5 percent.
"The price seems fair based on our EVA (economic value
added) acquisition model," analysts at ING wrote in a note,
adding the deal could allow PostNL to pay a dividend in 2016.
Further evidence of corporate takeover activity came from
French media group Vivendi's offer to buy Orange's
video-sharing website Dailymotion The two stocks
gained 1.2 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.
At 1513 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.6 percent at 1,611.83 points, tracking
a rally on Wall Street after Friday's surprisingly weak U.S.
jobs data sparked expectations the Federal Reserve could hold
off longer on raising interest rates.
"The disappointment on the U.S. jobs figures is prompting
investors to rethink the scenario of a first rate hike in June,
which is good news for the market," Barclays France portfolio
manager Philippe Cohen said.
"Now the focus is about to shift to the U.S. earnings
season."
France's CAC 40, Spain's IBEX and Italy's
MIB were up 0.9-1.6 percent, all hitting fresh
multi-year highs.
Greek shares rose as investors welcomed a move over the
weekend by Athens' government to calm concerns that the country
might default on a loan. Greece's Athex index was 0.7
percent higher.
Bucking the trend, flag-carrying airlines, known by some
analysts as "legacies", Air France, IAG and
Air France-KLM fell between 1.3 percent and 2.7
percent after downgrades by JP Morgan.
"We are realigning our European Airline ratings with a clear
bias towards LCCs (low-cost carriers), which we believe offer
superior risk/reward and continued growth potential while
Legacies remain exposed to unrelenting Middle Eastern
competition and suffer from stagnating margins," the analysts
wrote in a note.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Keith
Weir)