* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.3 pct
* Deutsche Bank down 4.9 percent
* Volkswagen, HSBC advance
LONDON, April 27 European shares edged lower on
Monday, with persistent concerns about Greece's debt situation
prompting some investors to take profits after recent strong
gains.
There were also stock-specific declines. Deutsche Bank
fell 4.9 percent as investors doubted whether
co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen would meet
their new targets.
The German lender plans to cut 200 billion euros ($217.5
billion) in investment bank assets and exit a tenth of the
countries in which it operates as part of a restructuring
programme designed to boost earnings and cut risk.
Investors' focus stayed on Greece. German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble hinted on Saturday that Berlin was preparing
for a possible Greek default, drawing a parallel with the
secrecy of German reunification plans in 1989.
Greece looks set to run out of cash in the coming weeks.
Euro zone finance ministers warned Greece on Friday that its
leftist government will get no more aid until it agrees a
complete economic reform plan.
"Given the impasse between the two sides, it just doesn't
seem that we are getting any further forward. Many creditor
nations are losing patience," Peter Dixon, equity strategist at
Commerzbank, said.
"The willingness to give in to these kind of Greek threats
is perhaps less than it was because a lot of people think that a
Greek exit would not necessarily lead to the worst-case outcome
that might have been predicted some years ago."
Greek shares fell 0.3 percent, while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent at 1,622.42
points by 0814 GMT.
On the positive side, Volkswagen gained 3.4
percent following the resignation of its supervisory board
Chairman Ferdinand Piech on Saturday, following a showdown with
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.
HSBC rose 2.8 percent on a report that Europe's
biggest bank was weighing plans to spin off its British retail
bank in a 20 billion pound ($30.4 bln) deal.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index reached its highest level in
nearly 15 years earlier this month and is up nearly 20 percent
so far this year.
