By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, April 27 European shares reversed
earlier losses and posted gains during midday trading on Monday,
with persistent concerns about Greece's debt situation offset by
optimism that a reshuffled Greek negotiating team would help
matters.
Greece looks set to run out of cash in the coming weeks,
with fruitless debt relief talks between euro zone finance
ministers on Friday serving to highlight the gulf between Athens
and its creditors.
However, news on Monday that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
had reshuffled his team handling the talks helped stem early
selling, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.5
percent at 1105 GMT, and German and Greek equities
outperforming.
"Greece has recast its negotiating team for the talks with
creditors, which contributes to reassure investors," said Pierre
Martin, a trader at Saxo Bank.
Financials were also in focus after Deutsche Bank's
biggest strategic overhaul under co-chief executives
Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen got a thumbs-down from
investors, who judged it too little, too late. The bank's shares
fell 4.3 percent.
The German lender plans to cut 200 billion euros ($217
billion) in investment bank assets and exit a 10th of the
countries in which it operates as part of a restructuring
programme designed to boost earnings and cut risk.
Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, rose 2.8 percent on a
report that it was weighing plans to spin off its British retail
bank in a 20 billion pound ($30 billion) deal.
European banking shares, shunned by investors after the
lenders accrued a spate of expensive fines and were hit by
restrictive new regulations, are attracting interest again as
the outlook for lending improves and valuations look to be
bottoming out.
Volkswagen was one of Europe's top gainers,
rising 3.4 percent after its supervisory board chairman
Ferdinand Piech resigned on Saturday following a showdown with
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.
Cap Gemini rose more than 6 percent after raising
its sales outlook for 2015 and announcing plans to buy the
U.S.-based IGATE Corp.
Shares in Sweden's Industrivarden rose after its
main owners dismissed the chief executive before his planned
appointment as chairman, the latest casualty in a corporate
spending scandal centred around part-owned SCA.
Sandvik, one of the firm's investments, rose 6
percent.
UK house-building stocks Taylor Wimpey and Barratt
Development lost ground, with traders citing plans by
the opposition Labour Party to impose rent controls if it won
next week's election.
